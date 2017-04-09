Advertiser editor gives talk to Riverside students about importance of literacy

Reading skills were at the top of the curriculum at Riverside Primary School on Friday morning when Advertiser editor Martin Trepte visited to speak to pupils about the importance of literacy.

Martin was invited to the Cookham Road school by the organisers of a volunteer readers scheme which recruits adults to provide extra support for children in Royal Borough primary schools to develop their literacy skills.

Run by Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, the scheme currently has 28 readers but is looking for many more.

The visit began with Martin, volunteer readers Peter Ison and Molly Kragg and school governors Adam Smith, Anna Trott and Natasha Airey spending some time reading with younger Riverside pupils.

Martin then gave a short talk to an assembly of older pupils about being an editor and the importance of literacy, followed by a question and answer session with the children.

Comparing reading to a passport, he told pupils: “But unlike an ordinary passport, which only lets you travel to different countries, reading is a passport that can take you to whole other worlds, forwards and backwards in time, and even into other people’s heads to see the world through their eyes.”

Pupils in the borough’s primary schools can need reading support for a number of reasons. English might not be their first language, they might lack support at home or simply be shy and not good communicators.

By giving them extra one-to-one support, volunteers help them learn at their own pace and build their skills and confidence.

Scheme organiser Stephan Stephan said: “Reading is essential in today’s world. Unfortunately many children struggle to read for all sorts of reasons. Our

sessions are relaxed and fun and help to give children the vital skills they need to read, grow and succeed.”

Martin said: “Riverside is a wonderful school and it was a real pleasure to speak to the pupils. The reading session was a really rewarding experience.”

Volunteer readers are asked to commit to spending roughly a morning or afternoon in a primary school each week during term time for a year.

For full details of the scheme please contact Stephan on 07475 771471 or email him at helalstephan@aol.com