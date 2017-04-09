Pets Corner: Mojo, Olivia and Warren at the Animal Sanctuary

Here at the Animal Sanctuary, we’re looking forward to the better weather and are very enthusiastic to re-home as many of our cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs and other animals as soon as we can.

Here are three of them:

Mojo is a large lurcher, aged four to five, vaccinated and neutered.

He’s good with people and highly intelligent. Mojo loves to swim so needs to be walked on the lead near water.

He needs a family without cats, who can devote a lot of time to this friendly boy.

Olivia is a gorgeous five-year-old female cat, vaccinated and neutered.

She was found living in a field with three other cats. Olivia is a calm and very affectionate girl who really does deserve a nice family to call her own.

Warren is a handsome male cat, around 18 months old, now vaccinated and neutered. He was found living in a field with Olivia, who we believe may be his mother, and two other cats. Warren is shy but getting more confident week by week and is very vocal at feed times.

He is looking for his forever home so that he can come out of his shell.

Home checks and fees apply to the above animals.

Please contact us at the Animal Sanctuary on 07971 756494 or 07534 360127. We’re based at Lake End Road in Dorney, near Sainsbury’s in Taplow, SL4 6QS.