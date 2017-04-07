Runner given all-clear for Sahara marathon

A 29-year-old woman running ‘the toughest race on earth’ to raise money and awareness for a cardiac charity has been cleared to race before the event begins today (Friday).

Charlotte Geen, from Pinkneys Road, has entered the Marathon des Sables 2017 (MDS), a multi-day event across the Sahara desert which will see participants cover more than 156 miles in six days.

She is raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), an organisation that raises awareness around issues relating to sudden cardiac death and the importance of cardiac screening.

Charlotte’s mother died when she was 34 due to acute heart failure/sudden adult death syndrome (SADS).

Charlotte, a business consultant, said: “I needed to have a compulsory echocardiogram screening to be allowed to participate in MDS but, due to my family history I needed to have a full heart screening, which CRY helped me with.

“I got the all-clear and signed off for the race thanks to them.

“My training now includes sauna sessions and hot yoga every day for the last two weeks to ensure that I heat acclimatise ready for temperatures of 50 degrees in the desert.”

Anyone interested in booking a screening should visit www.testmyheart.org for more details.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Charlotte-Geen to donate.