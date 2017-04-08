Elizabeth Fenton pupil wins place at prestigious ballet school

A pupil of the Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing has won a place at a prestigious ballet school.

Jake Milston, 15, of Powney Road, beat thousands of other hopefuls to get one of 45 places at the Central School of Ballet in London, after two rounds of auditions.

He will take his place in September after he finishes his GCSEs at Desborough College,

Jake said: “I’ve just always really enjoyed ballet and after watching a few I decided when I was about 12 it was what I wanted to do, so I’ve been building up to this for a while.”

In a separate audition, Jake also won a place in London Children’s Ballet where he has been rehearsing since Christmas for a performance next month.

“I’ve got to find student accommodation in London,” he said.

“I think I’ll manage with the step up quite well.

“Everyone will be in a similar position and it will be a good way to make new friends.”

Elizabeth Fenton, founder of the dance school in Marlow Road, Maidenhead, said: “He has done extremely well. He’s been with us since he was five, which shows he is very committed and has worked very hard.”