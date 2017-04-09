Nicholsons Centre hosts Easter story-time sessions

Storytellers set up in the Nicholsons Centre on Tuesday.

Youngsters were captivated by tales from the Ting Tang Children’s Theatre Company. Traditional stories included Beatrix Potter’s tales about Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck.

As well as enjoying story-time sessions, children were invited to pose with a big Peter Rabbit soft toy for a Facebook album where their image will be enhanced with bunny ears and whiskers.

“We plan to focus our Easter family activities around literature and art in 2017 and we hope our Easter goes Large sessions will see the creative talents of our young visitors unleashed,” said centre manager Jane Wright.

The next event is an art activity on Tuesday run by artists from the Creative Workshop. Children will make butterfly designs to take home and will be joining forces to decorate a giant butterfly, which will be displayed in the centre.