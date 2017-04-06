Burglars smash into High Street salon but find empty tills

A High Street salon was raided by thieves overnight on Tuesday but they left with empty cash boxes.

The door to Avanti had been smashed with a brick, leaving glass scattered on the ground, before the burglars climbed in.

Tills were left on the floor and four cash boxes belonging to staff were taken – but no money had been left inside.

Danny West, 59, a junior shampooist from Poole, who works at the salon once a week, arrived after 6am yesterday (Wednesday) and called the police upon seeing the damage.

He said: “I came in through the window. I thought I shouldn’t touch anything. I could see what happened straight away.”

Call police on 101 or Crime-stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.