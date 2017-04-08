Volunteers take part in Littlewick Green annual spring clean

Rubbish was collected from the road at the village’s annual spring clean.

More than 30 volunteers gathered at the event to pick up litter and car hub caps from the A4 road, footpaths and the churchyard.

Lynn Penfold, parish councillor and member of Littlewick Green Society, who organised the clean-up last month, said: “The spring clean brings the community together.

“We didn’t collect as much rubbish as usual because the council had cleaned up the roads a few days before. In the past we have found a settee.

“It’s been running for around 20 years, and afterwards we have lunch at the Gilchrist Village Hall.”

The group often plants flowers in the village and organises events.