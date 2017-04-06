Foodbank appeal: Easter causes extra pressure for families

Stocks at Maidenhead foodbank are very low at the minute due to the Easter holidays.

The foodbank, which provides support to 200 people every week, relies on the public to donate food for families in need.

Katie Hierons, who works at the foodbank based in New Market in King Street said: "Stocks at the foodbank are very low at the moment which is causing problems as it is trying to give extra support to families during the Easter Holidays as their children are not being fed at school."

The foodbank is in particular need of:

-Tinned vegetables

-Tinned fruit

-Spreads such as jam, Marmite and peanut butter

-Rice - bags and individual portions

-Pasta and curry sauces

-Long life milk

-Gluten-free products

You can donate via various supermarket drop-off points, churches or direct to the Foodbank, which is located in The New Market, King Street, opposite the Tesco entrance to the Nicholsons Centre.

Donations can be made Wednesdays between 6pm and 7.30pm and on Saturdays between 9am and 11am.

The charity can be contacted via Facebook at Maidenhead Foodbank.