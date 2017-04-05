Sir Nicholas Winton memorial garden set to open this summer

The Sir Nicholas Winton memorial garden is on track to open this summer.

Construction for the garden in Oaken Grove Park began in November and the design includes a bridge, an ornamental pond and fountain, and wild flowers.

The garden’s design reflects the story of Sir Nicholas helping to arrange for hundreds of children to be brought to safety in what later became known as the Czech Kindertransport, on the eve of the Second World War.

A Royal Borough spokesman said: "Work on the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Garden is progressing well with the water feature and pond nearly complete and the bridge leading visitors through the garden now installed.

"The project remains on track for a grand opening in the summer when we look forward to welcoming people to enjoy this new space, dedicated to one of Maidenhead’s proudest residents.

In the 2015-2016 budget, the Royal Borough set aside £100,000k for the memorial park.

Sir Nicholas, who lived in Pinkneys Green, died at the age of 106 in 2015.