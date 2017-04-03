Morris dancers raise cash for Sport in Mind in Maidenhead High Street

Morris Dancers took to Maidenhead High Street on Saturday to raise money for a charity that provides weekly sport to improve the lives of people with mental health problems.

Taeppa’s Tump North West raised nearly £200 for Sport in Mind.

Speaking on the day, organiser Helen May said the group chose the charity as some members knew people who had benefited from the its support.

She added: "We're very grateful it hasn't rained."

Helen has been morris dancing for over twenty years and said people often think they're Dutch because of the clogs that they wear, but the tradition actually comes from the North-west of England.

Helen added: "We have done very well. We raised £194.10 on the day but we're hoping to double our total donation with other collections and some donations we've received from others."

"We had some new members as well so it was good to see them perform and enjoy themselves."