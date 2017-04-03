Police issue warning about pointing lasers at planes after Maidenhead incident

Police have issued a warning about flashing lasers at aeroplanes following an incident involving a Virgin Atlantic flight on its descent to Heathrow Airport.

A Thames Valley Police neighbourhood community alert, which was sent on Wednesday, said the captain and first officer saw a red laser beam moving to the right side of the aircraft.

It did not dazzle the pilot and did not make contact with the plane, and Met Police officers were called to Heathrow in connection with the incident.

The email alert warned the incident could be an offence under Section 224(1) – light liable to endanger, and added that ‘the location of this offence is Maidenhead’.

“We take these reports extremely seriously – particularly at this time,” the alert continued.

“If you know of anyone with one of these strong lasers – please let them now that if they shine them up at aircraft approaching Heathrow, they could expect a knock at the door .”

However, no date was provided about the incident.

The Advertiser contacted Met Police, which advised our reporter to speak to Thames Valley Police.

However, a Thames Valley Police spokesman said on Saturday: “We aren’t able to take all follow up media calls on TV alerts as we simply don’t have the capacity.”

He added 'all the relevant information we wish to publish is in the alert' despite the lack of information about the time, date, exact location or arrests made.