Pay rise approved for Royal Borough managing director

Alison Alexander was made permanent managing director and head of paid service at a full council meeting last night (Thursday).

Councillors in Windsor Guildhall were quick to dismiss concerns about pay and praise the contribution of the managing director since she arrived in the post in 2015.

Cillr Phillip Bicknell (Cons, Park) standing in for the leader of the council, Simon Dudley, introduced the agenda item.

He said: "It says in the report we're going to pay £137,000 a year, but if you look around the other councils in the area that is not out of order compared to others that are slightly higher.

"I think to concentrate on that number would be wrong.

"We have a leader in this lady that other councils would give their right arm for."

Cllr Lisa Targowska (Cons, Belmont), principal member for HR and legal added: "I just wanted to put on record my thanks, as the financial year draws to a close that she really has been such a huge asset to the council."

The appointment had been recommended at an Employment Panel on March 14 where an annual salary of £137,000 was agreed and a salary band for the role of £120,000-£145,000.

The managing director will also hold the function of returning officer - with overall responsibility for the conduct of any elections held within the Royal Borough.

