Maersk expands its office space in Maidenhead

International transport and logistics company Maersk Line has invested again in Maidenhead by leasing the final area of office space in the Point, it was announced this week.

The Danish business will rent the first floor of the nine-storey Market Street building for £300,541 annually in the eight-year deal.

It rented floors four to eight in 2015.

Olu Odeniyi, the president of the town’s Chamber of Commerce, described the news as ‘a great thing’ for the area.

“It is fantastic to see Maersk expanding and growing in Maidenhead,” he said.

“It shows that at the moment we are not seeing any material impact of Brexit, and companies are quite clearly investing in the UK and, more specifically, in Maidenhead.

“It shows what companies are thinking.

“I think it encourages other companies to come to Maidenhead.”

Maersk will rent the building from landlords Kames Capital and Capella Estates, which were advised by estate agents Savills and Strutt and Parker.

A Savills spokeswoman made the announcement yesterday.

She also revealed that a cover obscuring the side of the Point has been up due to 'routine maintenance work'.