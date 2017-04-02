Stuffed animals recreated for Claires Court art exhibition

Stuffed animals were the subject of a school art exhibition on Tuesday.

The animals were on loan to Claires Court Junior Boys in Ridgeway from Reading

Museum.

All pupils from years three to six had the opportunity to draw them as part of the school’s Drawing Competition 2017.

They were challenged to recreate the stuffed animals in 50 minutes using pencils, fine liner pens, charcoal, polychrome pencils and colouring pencils.

Justin Spanswick, head of the school, said: “I am very proud of our outstanding provision of art and design technology within the school, and we put a great deal of emphasis on the pupils feeling free to expressing themselves, and Mr Goddard, our director of art, works hard with our pupils, inspiring them to think with creativity and without inhibition.

“Our boys have such a wide range of art to choose from, whether they take the more

traditional routes, or possibly experiment with photography, computer animation and sculpture.

“It is a privilege to watch the boys in action, and this ‘still life’ challenge has been no exception.”