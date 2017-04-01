Maidenhead Swimarathon raises record £33,000

Swimmers who covered a lung-busting 200 miles in the pool to raise money for charity have been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Back in January, 98 teams donned their swim suits and dived into the pool at Maidenhead’s Magnet Leisure Centre for the 32nd annual Swimarathon.

The event, organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, beat the records set in previous years with more than £33,000 being raised.

British Paralympic swimmer Jeanette Chippington helped dish out awards alongside the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Sayonara Luxton during the ceremony at the Cox Green Community Centre on Friday, March 17. Event organiser Brenda Butler said: “Funds raised, which now exceed £558,000 in total over 32 years, benefit many causes in the local community but the event also brings the Maidenhead community together in a fun day.

“Its success is demonstrated by the fact that 70 per cent of team places were booked for the 2018 event in just a week after the 2017 event.”

Chippington, who won gold in the pool at the 1996 Paralympics in Atlanta and in Paracanoeing at Rio 2016, told the audience that the teamwork between fundraisers had been key to the Swimarathon’s success.

Prime Minister Theresa May continued her commitment to the event by turning up in January to encourage the teams as they took turns to swim lengths in the pool.

Charities and groups to benefit from this year’s money include The Mayor’s Benevolent fund, Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, Maidenhead Sea Cadets and Maidenhead Stroke Club.

Email Swimarathon@maidenheadlions.org.uk to sign up for next year’s event which is planned to take place on January 6.