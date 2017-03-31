In pictures: Schools raise cash for Comic Relief

Schools got into the fundraising spirit with a number of Red Nose day related activities last week.

At Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, the student council decided to make use of the great weather and the students’ excellent baking skills to challenge the staff to a Teachers Vs Students Bake Off.

It gave students a chance to put their baking skills to the test and be rewarded for ‘most money raised’ and ‘best cakes’, while raising £210 for Comic Relief.

At All Saints Junior School, in Westborough Road, youngsters dressed in red and discussed the work of Comic Relief and how it helps people in this country and abroad.

Headteacher at All Saints Junior School, Richard Rhodes, said: “Children brought donations into school for the charity and sold cakes after school to raise further funds.

“In the afternoon, the children had a mile-long fun run, with the older ones seeing if they could beat year six teacher Mr Mckrell.

“However, the fun run had a dual purpose – to help children focus on how difficult life can be in disadvantaged circumstances and as a trial for introducing the Daily Mile, a keep-fit initiative the school is looking to more formally adopt later in the year.”

Holyport CE Primary School, in Stroud Farm Road, enjoyed a variety of events to raise funds for Comic Relief that included dressing up, fun runs, tie-dye t-shirts, decorating flower pots, ‘Guess who’, wacky hair and socks – plus an enormous cake sale.

Helen Cobb, deputy headteacher said: “The School Council decided to combine Comic Relief with our Lent appeal to raise funds.

“Each year group chose a different activity for the children to take part in.

“The variety was fantastic and the children thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon.

“We raised £536 which is a tremendous effort.”