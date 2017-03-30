PICTURES: Aerial shots give unique view of Maidenhead Waterways

Striking drone footage has revealed just how far the Maidenhead Waterways restoration works have come.

Work first began on the project back in 2015 and a number of the sections have now been completed.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the trustees of the Maidenhead Waterways Group, said: “These things never go as quickly as you would like but if you look at some of the sites you can really see the progress being made.

“The Chapel Arches basin is basically finished as is the section towards Town Moor with re-fencing and pre-planting taking place.”

“The channel bed and walls have been strengthened and improvements have been made to make the banks of the canal more aesthetically pleasing.

“The section behind the Colonnade is being built by Shanly as part of the development they are working on there, so our priority now is south of Green Lane.

“Channel work in this area is expected to be finished later this year.

“Several sections are now finished or nearly there. Once they are we can link the sections back together allowing the flow to return to the waterways.”

The restoration of the Maidenhead waterways is the result of a scheme 10 years in the making by local charity Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, and is being implemented by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead as part of the Royal Borough’s Area Action Plan (AAP).

Richard added: “People I’ve spoken to have been really impressed so far.”

Principal contractor on the project Greenford Ltd has been completing the restoration work.

Greenford communications manager Tara Maguire said: “Even though the works are still in progress it is amazing to see the difference between now and when the project started.

“Greenford are very proud to be a part of this scheme to rejuvenate and reinvent Maidenhead’s town centre.”

To find out more about the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Project visit http://www.maidenheadwaterways.org.