Pro-European group holds Brexit protest outside town hall

A pro-European group protested outside Maidenhead Town Hall on Wednesday as the Prime Minister was preparing to trigger Article 50.

Several members of the Maidenhead for EU group gathered outside the council's offices with a star cut out of the European flag to represent the UK's departure.

On Wednesday, Theresa May triggered the formal process of Britain's departure from the EU.

John Barron, Maidenhead for EU organiser, said: "It was important to be there on the day Article 50 is triggered as this is kind of the end of the beginning really.

"A group of us were at the national march on Saturday, which went really well.

"We will be doing more activities towards the end of the month but we've got two years now to turn the narrative around, and two years to stop it."