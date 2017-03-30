Marathon trio raise £7,000 for Fight For George charity

A marathon challenge along the Jurassic Coast has raised £7,000 for the Fight for George charity.

Louise Ferriman, mother to George Ferriman who battled cancer last year, town manager Steph James and their friend Miriam Eger ran more than 100 miles this weekend.

The trio climbed mountains and hills for the gruelling endurance challenge which saw them run three 28-mile marathons from Friday to Sunday to raise money for the charity.

Last year the community rallied around four-year-old George during his fight, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and thousands of pounds were raised for cancer charities during the campaign.

On Monday, they returned to Maidenhead for one last marathon which finished in the High Street surrounded by their friends and family.

Louise, a mother-of-four said: “It was pretty tough as there was no flat road, it was all uphill.

“We came in the top 10 overall for fastest women and top 40 overall in the three races including women and men.

“We did 21 hours of running in total.

“A lot of people showed interest in our running vests as we were doing it for charity and wanted to find out about the cause.

“Everyone has been really supportive and it was so good to see everyone there on the Monday.

“We wanted to bring the community together and raise awareness; this is what we’re about.”

The four marathons represented the four months of chemotherapy George endured, and Louise will also be running the London Marathon next month to celebrate when George went into remission last July.

A bone marrow swab stall was also set up in the High Street on Friday.

Visit www.fightforgeorge.org if you would like to donate.