Maidenhead Painting Parties launch in Braywick

An art class aimed at being an informal activity for adults launched on Saturday at Braywick Nature Centre in Hibbert Road.

The Maidenhead Painting Parties events, which are run by artist Angela Mitchell, of Boyn Hill, mix the craft with drinks.

Painters replicated one of Angela’s own work, called Wolf in the Moonlight, within two hours.

“Art is a great way to relax and most people start off saying they can only draw stick people but are surprised by the end result,” Angela said.

“Adding drinks and party music to the mix just lets people lower their inhibitions.”

No previous experience or skill is needed to attend the event.

The next party will take place on Thursday, April 6, where keen and budding artists will have the chance to take on Angela’s Flower Frenzy painting

Email angelamitchellartist@gmail.com for details.