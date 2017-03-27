Maidenhead United fan to embark on charity walk for Macmillan

When the full-time whistle blows at the end of Maidenhead United’s clash with Bath City on Saturday, one supporter will already be starting his journey to the club’s next match.

Tristan Browning, 45, plans to walk a 109-mile route from Bath’s Twerton Park Ground to York Road in time for the Magpies showdown with East Thurrock United the following week.

The Woodley man is taking on the trek for Macmillan Cancer Support who played an important part in helping his father, Alan, when he battled the lung disease Pulmonary Fibrosis from 2011 to 2013.

Alan sadly passed away from the disease in August 2013.

Tristan said: “Macmillan were a great support and sorted all the day-to-day stuff that sick people don’t always have the energy to do.

“Some people think they only look after people who have cancer but they are there for all sorts of people who need some rest and relief.”

Tristan’s charity walk will see him meander through Devizes, Pewsey and the home of another National League South side, Hungerford.

He will be joined along the way by family and friends including his wife Sarah and nine-year-old daughter Kezia, who is a member of Maidenhead’s Junior Magpies.

The club’s legendary mascot Yorkie the Magpie plans to complete the final leg of the journey with Tristan through the town centre as they arrive in time for kick off on Saturday, April 8.

Tristan added: “The clubs have been terrific. I went to the return fixture back in November and met the Bath City directors and the rest of the people from Maidenhead.

“I really like Maidenhead as a club and the level of support has been brilliant.”

The £500 fundraising target for the trek has already been reached but anyone wishing to donate should go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tristan-Browning1 or follow @TristansWalk on Twitter.