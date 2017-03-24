Prime Minister Theresa May's Red Nose Day velvet shoes to be auctioned for Comic Relief

Prime Minister Theresa May donned a pair of velvet heels for Red Nose Day today to help raise extra cash for Comic Relief.

The shoes were created especially for the Maidenhead MP, whose love of fancy footwear is well-known, and they are set to be auctioned off in aid of the UK charity appeal.

They were designed by luxury brand Charlotte Olympia.

“I am delighted to have created a pair of shoes exclusively for British Prime Minister, Theresa May, for this year’s Comic Relief campaign," said founder and creative director Charlotte Olympia Dellal.

"It was an honour to design a pair especially for Britain’s leading lady.

"Comic Relief is a great cause that changes lives for the better and Charlotte Olympia is proud to be associated with the vital work they do.”

The heels will be sold as part of the Red Nose Day Best Auction Ever, which will see more than 20 celebrity, film and television experiences up for grabs with all proceeds going towards the annual fundraising appeal.

Other auction lots include a chat with Ed Sheeran backstage at one of his shows, a cake baked by Mary Berry, a personal training session with body coach Joe Wicks and a framed slice of Tubby Toast from the Teletubbies.

Comic Relief aims to create a world free from poverty.

Red Nose Day coverage starts on BBC One at 7pm tonight.

Click here for details of the auction.