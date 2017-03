Firefighters hosed down dirty cars at Langley Fire Station on Saturday and raised money for charity.

Maidenhead United hit top form with a win over Welling United on Saturday and a 6-1 hammering of Oxford City on Tuesday.

About 120 pupils from years seven and eight at Claires Court Senior Boys, based in Maidenhead's Ray Mill Road East, took part an eight-mile annual charity fancy dress walk.

Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel Around the World in 80 Days was brought to life by students at Manor Green School on Wednesday.

Thousands of pounds were given to youth groups and projects at the Youth Voice, Youth Choice awards on Tuesday.

Brightly coloured odd socks could be seen all around the Eltham Avenue Recreation Ground in Cippenham on Saturday as youngsters from FC Cippenham raised money for a Down’s syndrome therapy group.