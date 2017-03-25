Stories of the week: March 18-24

Two men stabbed in 'religiously aggravated attack' in Langley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang stabbed and assaulted two men at a bus stop on Friday in what is believed to be a religiously aggravated attack.

At about 10.35pm a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were set upon by the group at the bus stop at the end of Mendip Close on Common Road in Langley.

Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes on M4 eastbound at Maidenhead

Lanes have reopened on the M4 eastbound between junction 10 and junction 8/9 following a 'multi-vehicle' crash earlier this afternoon.

At about 4.30pm, Highways England said all lanes on the carriageway were blocked and Thames Valley Police was directing traffic past the site of the accident via the hard shoulder.

Desborough College principal proposes move to Maidenhead golf course with Newlands Girls' School

Single-sex education schools could relocate to land at Maidenhead Golf Club, according to the principal of Desborough College.

In a letter to the Royal Borough, Paul Frazer proposed that his school in Shoppenhangers Road move to the land with Newlands Girls’ School, in Farm Road.

Restaurant Coppa Club applies for licence in new Shanly Picturehouse development

A potential new restaurant in Shanly’s Picturehouse development has applied for a licence from the Royal Borough.

Coppa Club Limited, which has three restaurants in London and one in Sonning, applied for the license on Friday, March 17.

The restaurant is described on its website as a place for ‘eating, drinking, meeting and unwinding’ and the menu focuses on ‘thoughtful, unfussy, European food’.

Air ambulance called after person falls and suffers 'serious leg injury'

An air ambulance landed in playing fields at Newlands Girls' School this afternoon after paramedics were called to an incident in Roseleigh Close.

According to a spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, a person has suffered a 'serious leg injury' following a fall.

Woman's body recovered from Jubilee River

A woman’s body was discovered in the Jubilee River today (Thursday).

Police officers were called to the river, near Slough Road in Datchet, at about 12.50pm following reports that a body had been spotted in the water.

The woman’s body was recovered but she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

Thief from Windsor given 42 month prison sentence

A 33-year-old man from Windsor was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Friday, March 10, for a string of thefts and burglaries.

Andrew John Merkett, from Bulkeley Avenue, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court for two counts of burglary, destroying or damaging property, theft from a motor vehicle, interfering with a vehicle and handling stolen goods.

Police appeal to find woman who hurled racist abuse following car crash

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was racially abusive following a car crash in Taplow.

At about 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 14, a two-vehicle collision took place at the junction of Huntercombe Lane North and Bath Road.

Nobody was injured in the collision that involved a black Smart Forfour and a silver Mini Cooper.

Council leader defends £7k trip to property show in French Riviera

The leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) has defended the decision to spend tax-payers’ money to go to a property show in the French Riviera.

SBC spent more than £7,000 sending Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) and economic growth and enterprise manager Simon Hall to the prestigious MIPIM event, as reported in last week’s Express.

Hollywood superstar George Clooney pays visit to Sonning care home

Sonning-based Hollywood star George Clooney made the birthday wishes of one lucky 87-year-old care home resident come true on Sunday.

Pat Adams, a resident at Sunrise of Sonning in Old Bath Road, received a very special surprise when her idol paid her a visit.