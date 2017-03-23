Restaurant Coppa Club applies for licence in new Shanly Picturehouse development

A potential new restaurant in Shanly’s Picturehouse development has applied for a license from the Royal Borough.

Coppa Club Limited, which has three restaurants in London and one in Sonning, applied for the license on Friday, March 17.

The restaurant is described on its website as a place for ‘eating, drinking, meeting and unwinding’ and the menu focuses on ‘thoughtful, unfussy, European food’.

On the application it states the restaurant will be on the ground floor of the new development in Bridge Street for the sale of alcohol from 7am to 12pm Monday to Thursday, 8am-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 9am-11pm on Sunday.

Anyone who wishes to make a representation on the application must give notice in writing to the licensing team at York House, Windsor, by Friday, April 14.