Awards handed out at 70th Maidenhead Drama Festival

Awards were handed out at the 70th Maidenhead Drama Festival on Saturday.

The festival saw eight one-act plays performed by different groups from across the area including Maidenhead Drama Guild, Friendly Bombs Theatre Company from Slough, made up of people with learning disabilities, and The Academy@CAST from Colnbrook.

The plays were judged on acting, stage presentation and production and the awards were handed out at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

Woking College Theatre Co came first with their play Bed, The Young Theatre came second with Rainbow’s Ending and Maidenhead Drama Guild came third with The Red Balloon.

Maureen Bukht, chair of Maidenhead Drama Guild, said the festival was a great way for people to try theatre and different roles, including directing.

She said: “It went really well; it was great to be recognised in third place.”

The festival was adjudicated by actor and playwright Nick Wilkes.

Prizes were presented by Martin Trepte, the drama festival president and Advertiser editor.

He said: “It was another fantastic festival with audiences treated to some first-class performances.”

The winners:

Class 1 Open 1st – The Biggs Drama Shield: Woking College Theatre Company, Bed.

Class 1 Open 2nd – The Dorcas Gowing Memorial Trophy: The Young Theatre, Rainbow’s Ending.

Class 1 Open 3rd – The Frank Richards Cup: Maidenhead Drama Guild, The Red Balloon.

Class 2 – The Maidenhead Advertiser Trophy for All Male or Female Performance: The Young Theatre, The Cagebirds.

Class 3 – The Maidenhead Youth Drama Trophy: The Young Theatre, Rainbow’s Ending.

Class 4 – The Fred Stone Trophy for Best Unpublished Play, Bishopstoke Players, Nothing You Can Say.

Class 5 – The Aubrey Harding Trophy for Best Performance of a Short Play: Maidenhead Drama Guild, The Red Balloon.

Class 6 – The Lynda Whitworth Award: Woking College Theatre Company, Bed.

Class 7 – The John Rigg Trophy for Best Comedy: Maidenhead Drama Guild, The Red Balloon.

Special Award for Stage Presentation – The South of England Building Society Bowl: Woking College Theatre Company, Bed.

Backstage Award – Awarded by the Committee: Encore Youth, Ithaka.

Adjudicator’s Award – The Moyra Hutchinson Trophy: The Young Theatre, Rainbow’s Ending.