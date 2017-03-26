Care home staff make reminiscence boxes for people with dementia

Reminiscence boxes to help people with dementia share memories were launched at Boyn Grove Library on Wednesday.

The boxes are being put together by staff at Boyn Grove Dementia Centre and will each contain objects themed around a category, such as school, the office or kitchens.

Julia Harris, day service manager at Boyn Grove Dementia Centre and Windsor Day Centre, said the boxes help start conversations with people who suffer from dementia.

She said: “The item inside could be an old telephone if it was an office-themed box or an old rolling pin if it was a kitchen box, and it will help start conversations.

“We will also be running reminiscence sessions on the last Wednesday of each month.”

Julia said eventually people will be able to loan the boxes from the library.

The first session will take place on Wednesday, April 26, at Boyne Grove Library from 10.30-11.30am.