Star names back National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society campaign

A Strictly Come Dancing judge, a Great British Bake Off winner and two celebrity chefs have backed a new initiative by a Maidenhead-based charity.

Craig Revel Horwood, who has featured on Strictly since 2004, and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge are among those who have teamed up with the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS).

They will be supporting the Time for Tea campaign, which is seeking to raise awareness of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and collect money for NRAS by holding fundraising tea parties.

Revel Horwood said: “Rheumatoid Arthritis has had a huge impact on my life, growing up watching my mother struggling on a daily basis to cope with the effects of this disease.

“I am delighted to be supporting the NRAS Tea Party - a fun and simple way to support NRAS’ valuable work and ensure they can continue to be there to help people like my mother.”

Francis Quinn, who won the 2013 edition of the Great British Bake Off, and TV cook Lorraine Pascale have also signed up.

NRAS provides help and support for the 690,000 adults with RA in the UK, as well as 12,000 children with JIA (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis).

The condition mainly affects the joints of sufferers, but can also cause problems in the heart, eyes and lungs.

The charity’s head of fundraising, Michelle Vickers, said: “Time for Tea is a great way for people who want to raise money for NRAS and be able to do it in a fun and inclusive way every month.

“We love to bring people together and with the rise of baking across the UK this is a fantastic way of raising community spirit.

“Whether you know someone with RA, you have RA or you just want to help people who are impacted with the life-altering condition, Time for Tea will help you to make a difference.”

Visit www.nras.org.uk/tea-party to find out more and apply for a fundraising pack.