Desborough College pupils serve up meals for homeless

A group of young business students hope they’ve cooked up a recipe for success after feeding homeless people in Maidenhead.

Pupils from Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, were at the Brett Foundation’s Drop-in Centre in King Street on Tuesday where they served up lasagne and home-made cookies.

The trio had been working on a Young Enterprise scheme project, which saw them create and sell a cookery book.

Stella Neal, who helps co-ordinate the scheme at the school, said: “When we were talking about it in our meeting they said they didn’t feel like we’ve done enough, that maybe just giving money isn’t enough.

“So I asked Sue [Brett, one of the Brett Foundation’s founders] if there was anything they could do and she said ‘these are the days we don’t have anything, can you fill that gap?’.”

Tuesdays are one of the days the centre is unable to provide evening meals, although it is open between 10am and 1pm every week day.

Sue said: “To have them do the cook book and give us the funds and the food is amazing.”

As well as the food, the group also plan to donate five per cent from sales of the book to the Brett Foundation.

Elsie Cairns, 17, who helped dish up on Tuesday, said: “We often take food for granted and when you come here and actually feed these people you become a lot more grateful for what you have.

“That’s what we want to make this about.”