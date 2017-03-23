Theresa May on Westminster attack: 'We will not give in to terror'

Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the UK ‘not to give in to terror’ following yesterday’s attack in Westminster.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed last night (Wednesday) that four people were killed, including a police officer.

The force said an attacker hit pedestrians with a 4x4 on Westminster Bridge before crashing into railings near Parliament.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was shot and killed by armed police.

In a statement made on the steps of Downing Street last night, the Maidenhead MP praised the country’s emergency services for their ‘exceptional bravery’.

Mrs May said: “For those of us who were in Parliament at the time of the attack, these events provide a particular reminder of the exceptional bravery of our police and security services who risk their lives to keep us safe.

“On behalf of the whole country I want to pay tribute to them and all of our emergency services for the work they’ve been doing to reassure the public and bring security back to the streets of our capital city.”

She added: “The values of our Parliament represents - democracy, freedom, human rights, the rule of law - command the admiration and respect of free people everywhere.

“That is why it is a target for those that reject those values.

“Let me make it clear today, as I have had cause to do before, any attempt to defeat those values through violence and terror is doomed to failure.

“We will all move forward together. Never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”