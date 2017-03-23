Council sets aside funds aimed at providing affordable housing in the Royal Borough

More than £100,000 is to be spent exploring alternative means of guaranteeing affordable housing for the Royal Borough.

On Tuesday the council's Cabinet Regeneration Sub Committee approved the release of £103,375 to investigate the feasibility of creating a Community Land Trust (CLT).

Described as 'non-profit corporations' similar to co-operatives by Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), cabinet member for Economic Development and Property, CLTs provide a model by which changes in house prices can be tied to changes in wages and incomes in a particular area.

The results of the study, which is being funded by money from the Department for Communities and Local Government's Community Housing Fund, are expected by September.

The meeting also heard the council has been allocated £3,048,000 by the Local Enterprise Partnership to support the Maidenhead Missing Links scheme to improve transport links in the town centre.