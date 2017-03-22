Councillors get physical on new Desborough Park gym equipment

A new outdoor gym was unveiled at Desborough Park on Monday.

The six-piece outdoor gym was built following a consultation with residents with the goal of promoting fitness and wellbeing.

The gym, which cost £23,000, was unveiled by Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, and Sally West, chairman of Larchfield Community Association.

They were joined by Oldfield councillors Derek Wilson and Ashgar Majeed (both Con).

Sally said: "The gym equipment is a great new addition to the park and is sure to be used a lot to help people to get fitter.”

The gym is free to use and is designed for all ages and fitness levels.