Former Desborough pupil shares the secrets of his success

A Desborough College ‘old boy’ returned to the school on Monday to talk to students about his success and life after school.

Rob Barker is president of Precor Inc, an American fitness company with a $400m+ turnover after working his way up over nearly 23 years.

Careers advisor Christina Sansom said: “Mr Barker was a wonderful success with our students. He is a Desborough ‘old boy’ who shared an uplifting and truly motivating message that sparked so much enthusiasm among the school.

“With very few days available to him whilst in England he gave up his precious time to speak so eloquently to our students, and left proudly sporting a Desborough Alumni tie presented by the president of the alumni association, Colin Cutler, and with the promise to set up school web chats for the students to present any further questions they may have.”

Year 12 sixth form student Jonathan Evans added: “The impact for me and lots of others was how motivating the personal connection with the school and students was.

“He embraced all of us regardless of ability and background and proved anyone can work towards success, and he really emphasised we should ‘strive to be the best version of ourselves we could be’ which made a big impression on us all.”