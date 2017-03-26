Pets Corner: Oliver at CLAWS

Oliver came to CLAWS in the autumn of 2016.

It wasn’t long before he was out and about.

Although still a little chap he has a big personality. He is into everything and keeps us all entertained with his comical antics.

He loves to play with the toggles on one of the volunteer’s shoes so shuffling is the order of the day to avoid standing on him or tripping over him, as he just throws himself down on her feet and starts chewing.

Now about nine months old, he is ready to venture into the world and is looking for a loving home with a garden.

He would make a great family pet with older children (14 +).

He must have a feline friend to play with (preferably a young cat up to two years old).

Interested? Please call Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.