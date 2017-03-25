Claires Court holds annual charity fancy dress walk

More than 100 boys have completed an annual charity fancy dress walk.

About 120 pupils from years seven and eight at Claires Court School’s senior boys site, in Ray Mill Road East, took part in the eight-mile event on Thursday, March 16.

Starting at the school, they went to Dorney Lake, before returning via Thames Valley Adventure Playground, which will receive money raised, as will the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and SportsAble.

The event was organised as part of the school’s annual Three for Three event, which last year collected more than £10,000 for good causes.

John Rayer, head of the senior boys site, said: “The annual sponsored walk is the highlight in our fundraising calendar. We are always so impressed by the boys’ enthusiasm with their costumes.

“The visit to TVAP gives them the opportunity to reflect on why we do this event and what an impact their support can have to those less fortunate.”