Courthouse Junior School stages A Midsummer Night's Dream

Midsummer replaced March for a school production of one of William Shakespeare’s best known plays.

Pupils from Courthouse Junior School, in Blenheim Road, have staged their own version of the Bard’s classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The year five youngsters have been rehearsing songs for months and started studying the 16th century work after the February half-term.

A performance was due to be held last on Wednesday, followed by a second on Friday.

Head of year five Emma Roberts said: “The children have certainly improved their speaking and listening skills.

“For them it’s been their first experience of Shakespeare and it’s inspired them to find out about other works of Shakespeare that they might not have otherwise.

“There’s also been a lot of teamwork that has gone into it and it’s been an opportunity for parents to support their children at home.”