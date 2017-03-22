Cabinet set to discuss proposed relocation of Forest Bridge School

The proposed relocation of Forest Bridge School to Braywick Park is set to be discussed at a Royal Borough cabinet meeting tomorrow.

The free school for children with autism is currently based in the former Oldfield School building in Chiltern Road.

The Braywick Park site being proposed by the Education Funding Agency would see buildings and playground areas built on an area behind the Stafferton Lodge restaurant, with some shared use of playing fields.

It is estimated to cost £5.8m.

Three existing tenants in the park are affected by the proposals, including Maidenhead Target Shooting Club, Maidenhead Driving Range and Braywick Nursery.

In October, The Advertiser reported Maidenhead Target Shooting Club had been left scrambling for a new home after being told by the council its lease would end in January.

It has since been given a short-term lease until June while it looks for another site.

The driving range lease ends in September and the cabinet report states negotiations are taking place with Braywick Nursery to amend the site, which would enable a ‘sensible plot shape’ for the school. The nursery's lease ends in August 2021.

Cabinet is recommended to agree the draft heads of terms, which would see the school granted a 125 year lease with a peppercorn rent.

The report states the school is intending to submit its planning application by July.

Cabinet is also recommended to delegate to the Strategic Director of Corporate and Community Services to agree an extension of the current lease so the school can remain in the Chiltern Road site for a third year.

The meeting will take place in Maidenhead Council Chambers at 7.30pm.