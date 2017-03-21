Desborough College principal proposes move to Maidenhead golf course with Newlands Girls' School

Single-sex education schools could relocate to land at Maidenhead Golf Club, according to the principal of Desborough College.

In a letter to the Royal Borough, Paul Frazer proposed that his school in Shoppenhangers Road move to the land with Newlands Girls’ School, in Farm Road.

Maidenhead Golf Club, which is just down the road from Desborough College, is up for redevelopment after the council bought back the lease early in a multi-million pound deal last year.

“Many advantages, both educational and financial, are to be gained through the sharing of expertise, personnel, resources and facilities,” Mr Frazer said.

Mr Frazer said the schools would continue to offer single-sex teaching for pupils aged 11-16, but would create a mixed sixth form.

He also suggested a junior house for children from nursery age to 11 could also be built at the site.

The letter also addressed the issue of introducing some form of selection to the Royal Borough’s schools, pending changes to national legislation.

“Were selective education to be successfully introduced into the Royal Borough, twenty per cent of the secondary places would be based on selection by ability,” he wrote.

“Pupils gaining admission through this route will be taught a demanding, academic curriculum based on that offered by the majority of grammar and independent schools.”

The council agreed to buy back the Maidenhead Golf Course lease early for a minimum of £12m last year.

It could pay an extra £4.25m if the club leaves within three years.

Desborough College and Newlands Girls' School have both been contacted for comment.