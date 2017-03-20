Carl Walker: Inquest to be held into death of 26-year-old next month

Picture: Luminous Photography
An inquest into the death of a 26-year-old man from Maidenhead who died after being hit by a car on the A404 near Burchetts Green will take place next month.
Carl Walker, of Castle Hill Terrace, died in November last year.
The inquest will be held at the Berkshire Coroner’s Court in Reading Town Hall on Tuesday, April 11.
