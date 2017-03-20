Mon, 20
Tue, 21
Wed, 22
SECTION INDEX

Inquest date into death of Maidenhead pensioner Beatrice Stafford set

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

An inquest into the death of Beatrice Stafford will take place on Wednesday, April 12.

The 83-year-old from Grafton Close, Maidenhead, was found dead on land near Brownfield Gardens, near the Gullet footpath, in November last year.

Her death was not believed to be suspicious.

It will be held at Berkshire Coroner’s Court in Reading at 12.45pm.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved