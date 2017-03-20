Inquest date into death of Maidenhead pensioner Beatrice Stafford set

An inquest into the death of Beatrice Stafford will take place on Wednesday, April 12.
The 83-year-old from Grafton Close, Maidenhead, was found dead on land near Brownfield Gardens, near the Gullet footpath, in November last year.
Her death was not believed to be suspicious.
It will be held at Berkshire Coroner’s Court in Reading at 12.45pm.
