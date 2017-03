Maidenhead underscored their unwavering commitment to winning the South West 1 East title by snatching a bonus-point victory over leaders Old Patesians at a tension-drenched Braywick Park on Saturday.

Crufts returned, with winners including Dr Ann Hodgson, from St Marks Crescent, Maidenhead, and her Old English Sheepdog, Martha.

A fundraising party was held for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children on Saturday. David and Leah Morgan, from Holyport, threw the party to celebrate six months since the birth of their daughter Maggie-Mae.

Rats, lizards and snakes joined pupils at Homer First School on Monday. Children from the nursery and early years class had the chance to meet unusual creatures from Animals In-Tuition.

A record turnout of more than 90 people visited Maidenhead Mosque in Holmanleaze on Tuesday to contemplate life as part of a multi-religion discussion.

The Commonwealth flag was raised at Maidenhead Town Hall on Monday. A brief ceremony was held to mark Commonwealth Day, which celebrates the Commonwealth of Nations.