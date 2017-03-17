Royal Borough merger of adult services with private company takes step forward

The merger of Royal Borough adult services with a Wokingham Borough Council-owned private company took a step forward at a meeting last night (Thursday).

From Monday, April 3, the council is due to become a joint owner of Optalis with Wokingham, and will transfer staff to it.

The business plan was examined by councillors on the Adult Services and Health Overview and Scrutiny Panel at the Town Hall in St Ives Road.

Alison Alexander, the Royal Borough managing director, said: “The statutory responsibility will be with the local authority.

“We can form partnerships and we can have the delivery by different mechanisms or vehicles, but we can’t remove our statutory responsibility.”

She added when adult services would be assessed, ‘it will be an inspection of the local authority’.

The business plan will be considered at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 23, at Maidenhead Town Hall.