Bat boxes built be scouts to placed along Maidenhead Waterways route

Bat boxes built by scouts will be placed along the Maidenhead Waterways route as part of the town’s regeneration.

Furze Platt Scout troop linked up with the Maidenhead Waterways Group on Friday, March 3, and were briefed on the project before cutting up wood and constructing six boxes.

Assistant leader Paul Johnston said: “The scouts have heard a lot about the waterway project and were keen to do their bit to encourage wildlife in the restored channels.

“They are looking forward to building more bat boxes and to seeing the first ones installed.”

Richard Davenport, chairman of Maidenhead Waterways said: “An environmental enhancement plan is being pursued that aims to encourage bats to roam along the restored waterway and particularly in the previously empty and quieter Moor Cut.”