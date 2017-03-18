In pictures: Schools take part in youth football tournament

The chance for glory in a Berkshire-wide competition was the prize on offer at a youth football tournament.

About 150 players from nine schools in Maidenhead and Cookham went head-to-head at Furze Platt Senior School, in Furze Platt Road, on Wednesday, March 8.

The youngsters were competing for the chance to represent the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sports Partnership at the Berkshire School Games Finals at Bisham Abbey on Wednesday, March 22.

Two berths were on offer, with the first claimed by the day’s victors from Oldfield Primary School, in Bray Road. St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School, in Altwood Road, scooped the other spot as runners-up, but their place will instead be taken by Cookham Rise Primary School, in High Road Cookham, as they will be unable to make the finals.

Emma Fitzgerald, the partnership’s development manager said: “It’s great to see so many children wanting to play competitive football.

“I hope we are able to continue offering school competitions like this in the future.”