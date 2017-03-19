Pets Corner: Noel and Eve at the RSPCA

Noel came into our RSPCA branch as a stray. He loves everything and everyone.

Noel is very affectionate, our cat cuddlers have a big soft spot for this sweet chap.

If you are looking for a mature cat with a big character and heart Noel is for you. He is housetrained, neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated.

Eve was brought into us as a stray. She is one of the most affectionate cats we have had the pleasure of putting up for rehoming.

Eve is young at heart and really enjoys the company of our cat cuddlers. She has been diagnosed with mild hyperthyroid, a common condition in older cats which is controlled with a daily tablet.

Call 07852 481079 or visit our website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk