Top dogs steal the show at Crufts

HOLYPORT: Fiona Lambert had success at Crufts with her four Bouvier des Flandres puppies on Sunday.

The 10-month-old puppies, Bouvpilot Memphis Belle, Bouvpilot Spruce Goose, Bouvpilot Blue Yonder and Bouvpilot Maiden America are all named after World War II bombers.

Memphis Belle won best puppy bitch with her sister Maiden America coming second. Spruce Goose came first in the best puppy dog category and his brother Blue Yonder came second.

Fiona said: “The breed is very accommodating for families and loyal. If you go for a 10 mile hike, they will come with you.”

The puppies have previously won shows in Holland.

WINDSOR: In the game for 30 years, Valerie Tame, 73, from Windsor celebrated another successful year at Crufts.

Her three-year-old Rough Collie Rahlissa Love Song, known as Alice at home, came out on top in the Mid Limit Bitch category.

Valerie bred Alice and also lives with the dog’s mother, Kylie and other Rough Collie Letty.

She said: “I have been showing dogs for 30 years with a lot of success. I love going to all the shows, we travel all over England.

“She also won at Crufts last year.”

MAIDENHEAD: Dr Ann Hodgson, from St Marks Crescent, won first place in the category of Junior Bitch with her 17-month-old Old English Sheepdog, Martha.

Other winners from the area were: