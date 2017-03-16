Firefighters free woman stuck in office block lift

Firefighters freed a woman who was stuck in a lift in York Road last night.
Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the office block at about 7pm.
Firefighters isolated the lift's electricity, used a hand pump to bring it up to an open level and then re-activated the electricity once the woman was safe.
It took them about 45 minutes to free her.
