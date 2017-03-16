Thu, 16
Fri, 17
Sat, 18
Firefighters free woman stuck in office block lift

Reporter:

James Hockaday

0

Firefighters freed a woman who was stuck in a lift in York Road last night.

Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the office block at about 7pm.

Firefighters isolated the lift's electricity, used a hand pump to bring it up to an open level and then re-activated the electricity once the woman was safe.

It took them about 45 minutes to free her.

