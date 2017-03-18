Phil Collins tribute act takes blankets donation to help homeless

A Phil Collins tribute act and a knitting group have joined forced to help the homeless.

Dave Whitehouse, who tours the country with his No Jacket Required show, returned to Essex after his most recent show at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, with a batch of blankets, courtesy of Maidenhead Knit and Natter.

The musician met Chris Kyte of the group, which meets weekly at Maidenhead Library, in St Ives Road, last year while taking donations for an Essex-based charity he supports after a gig.

And, fulfilling a promise made at the time, when he returned at the end of last month, Mrs Kyte handed over the gift from the group.

She said: “I’m elated I’m giving these away so someone can benefit from our hard work. It’s been a team effort.”