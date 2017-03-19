Quiz raises money for Thames Valley Adventure Playground and other charities

A quiz held on Friday, March 10, to raise money for Thames Valley Adventure Playground and other charities included a visit from Tim Brooke-Taylor.

The 76-year-old comedian entertained participants in the Thames Valley Pub Quiz Championship, which was held at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane, with his trademark humour.

Organised by the Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, a total of 260 people in 33 teams took part in the event, which is expected to have raised more than £3,000.

Half of the total figure will go to Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

The quiz required the ability to answer questions on specialist subjects, music rounds and anagrams, among others.

“It is a wonderful night,” joint organiser John Carr said. “It is a real pub quiz with fish and chips in paper at half time with real ale and wine at pub prices.”

The Galacticos took first place with 159 points, with Spot the Cat coming second on 157 – a tally matched by eventual third placed team Follow the Star after a tie break.

A raffle with 70 prizes was also held.