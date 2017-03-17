Life contemplated at multi-faith dialogue event at Maidenhead Mosque

A record turnout of more than 90 people visited Maidenhead Mosque in Holmanleaze on Tuesday to contemplate life as part of an multi-religion discussion.

Visitors to the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum Inter-faith Dialogue considered the topic ‘What makes life meaningful?’ before enjoying a tour of the mosque and a meal.

It concluded a series of dialogues this year that have been held at venues in town, including the synagogue in Ray Park Road and the gurdwara in Rutland Road.

Humanists and people who follow no religion joined Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, Brah-ma Kumaris, Baha’is, Christians and Sikhs.

Karnail Pannu, the forum chairman, said: “We have had another hugely successful series of dialogues. We have youth who now intend to set up similar programmes for the young people in the borough.”

Among the visitors was the mayor, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, who spoke about the work the forum has done.